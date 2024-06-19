Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. 456,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,308. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.