Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $269.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $269.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.53. The stock has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

