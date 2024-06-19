Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.67. The stock has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $269.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

