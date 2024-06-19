Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $65,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VTV stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.04. 2,399,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.38. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

