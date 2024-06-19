Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $64,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.04. 2,399,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

