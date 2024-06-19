Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Velas has a total market cap of $25.90 million and $892,098.62 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00041816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,602,857,818 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.