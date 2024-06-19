Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 0.3 %

VRA stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

