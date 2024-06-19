Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.54 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Verge has a market capitalization of $68.54 million and $4.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,855.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.60 or 0.00599176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00113826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00036999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00259951 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00067879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

