Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $254.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.31.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total transaction of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,415. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 353.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,032 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $268.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.41 and a 200-day moving average of $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $270.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.