Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $265.30

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $265.30 and last traded at $265.01, with a volume of 82415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,415. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,793,000 after acquiring an additional 60,228 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 392,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11,902.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

