VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,574 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 6.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. 2,744,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,155. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

