VERITY Wealth Advisors Acquires 9,558 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,847. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1634 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.