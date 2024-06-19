VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys 64 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.09. 22,037,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006,387. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

