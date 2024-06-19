VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $875,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,398,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,983,000. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,790. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $71.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.