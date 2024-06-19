Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 201 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.