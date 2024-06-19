Versant Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 824 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

BSV opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

