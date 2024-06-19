Versant Capital Management Inc Has $50,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $288.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

