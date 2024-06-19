Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 536 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.25 and its 200 day moving average is $280.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

