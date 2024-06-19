Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 79 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $257.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average is $244.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

