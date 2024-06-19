Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Up 1.3%

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCXGet Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.52. Approximately 131,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 298,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VGCX shares. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VGCX

Victoria Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$509.33 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.75.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.