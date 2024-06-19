Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Up 1.3%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.52. Approximately 131,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 298,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VGCX shares. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of C$509.33 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.75.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

