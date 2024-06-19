Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on July 12th

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Virco Mfg. has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virco Mfg. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.67. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIRC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

