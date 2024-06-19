Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:VCLN)

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
VCLN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $21.71.
About Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF
