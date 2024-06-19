Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:VCLN)

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1051 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VCLN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Get Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF alerts:

About Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.