Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VABS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

Get Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF alerts:

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.