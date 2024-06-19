Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on June 27th

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1128 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Price Performance
Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,568. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33.
Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF Company Profile
