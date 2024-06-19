Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SDCP) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SDCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDCP remained flat at $25.76 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $25.91.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
