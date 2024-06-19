Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on June 27th

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1314 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VSHY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.70.
Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
