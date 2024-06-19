Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1832 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VEMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.