Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1832 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (VEMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of emerging market high yield debt securities. The fund seeks current income and secondarily, capital appreciation.

