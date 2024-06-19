Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF (VWID) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF (BATS:VWID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.5947 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWID stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF alerts:

About Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF (VWID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of Developed ex-US securities with forecasted above-average dividend yields. VWID was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by Virtus.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus WMC International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.