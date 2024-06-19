Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 51.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 83,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

VMC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.61. 1,118,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

