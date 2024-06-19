Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 4.3% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 66,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 173.87, a current ratio of 33.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.48.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

Featured Stories

