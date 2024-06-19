Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.61 and last traded at $101.50. Approximately 7,044,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,173,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.