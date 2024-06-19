Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.16 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $39.16 million and $1.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00041446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,059,972 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

