Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Trading Down 1.8%

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.50 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.00). 444,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 863,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.90 ($1.02).

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Warehouse REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.80. The company has a market capitalization of £333.52 million, a P/E ratio of -290.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

