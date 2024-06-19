WashTec (OTCMKTS:WHTAF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

WashTec AG (OTCMKTS:WHTAF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.85.
WashTec Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.
WashTec Company Profile
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.
