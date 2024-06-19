Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Welltower comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.86 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

