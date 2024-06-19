Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 315,213 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 487,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 188,510 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,095,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO remained flat at $3.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 343,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,122. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. This is a positive change from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

