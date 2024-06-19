Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
HYI stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
