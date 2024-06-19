Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 881,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 142,853 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

PAI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 20,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,456. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.