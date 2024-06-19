Westwind Capital Buys 2,017 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Westwind Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 248,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. 3,073,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

