Westwind Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Westwind Capital raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for approximately 5.3% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Gartner were worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.30. 449,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $440.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

