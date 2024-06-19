Westwind Capital Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 2.9% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,746 shares of company stock worth $2,285,415. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,818. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.54. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $270.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

