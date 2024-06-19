WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Reaches $22,391.11

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $22,391.11 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00113596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008800 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

