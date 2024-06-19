Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 234.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 117,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,011 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 4.0 %

WOLF stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 2,460,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,662. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

WOLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

