Worldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $690.78 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00004336 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a market cap of $690.78 million and $172.66 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,331,029 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 244,515,924.8917904 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.85241845 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $215,745,991.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

