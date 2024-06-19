Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.15

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Worley Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Featured Stories

