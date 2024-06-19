WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

WW International Stock Up 5.5 %

WW opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71. WW International has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $206.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.34 million. Equities analysts expect that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in WW International by 52.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in WW International by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

