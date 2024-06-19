X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.19

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 18620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

