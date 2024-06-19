Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.66 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
