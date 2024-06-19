Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBFree Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.66 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.