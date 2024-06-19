Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.66 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $600,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 32.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 145,833 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

