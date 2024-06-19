Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Research analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Shares of XPOF opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $723.45 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.04. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

