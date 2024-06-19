Zacks Research Comments on CNA Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNA Financial in a report released on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 36.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

